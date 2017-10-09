A hiker was killed after he stumbled upon a rattlesnake

Though treatments exist, rattlesnake bites can still be deadly.

Just outside the Denver, Colo., metro area, a hiker was tragically killed recently when he stumbled upon a snake.

Daniel Hohs, 31, was hiking in Mount Galbraith Park, about one mile northwest of downtown Golden when he encountered and was bitten by the rattler.

Though he was transported to nearby St. Anthony Hospital, he died shortly after arriving.

UPDATE: Hiker who was bit by rattlesnake this afternoon at Mt. Galbraith in Jefferson County has died, according to St. Anthony spokesperson





Authorities say Colorado is home to two different types of rattlesnakes — the midget-faded rattlesnake that lives in the western-central part of the state, and the prairie rattlesnake, which can be found across the state in locations with an elevation lower than 9,600 feet.

Snake experts caution against picking up the snakes or trying to kill them.

“If you run into a snake, as with any wildlife, give it room,” says Tina Jackson, a reptile specialist. “Don’t try to pick it up. Don’t try to make it move. Don’t try to kill it. In most cases, the snake is not going to bother you.”