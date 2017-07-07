A home in California was found to house over 80 deadly snakes and alligators

A neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, California has quite the history with deadly snakes being let loose.

In 2014, an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days, keeping locals on edge and biting a 7-year-old whippet.

Two months ago, a cobra was spotted outside one property. A neighbor promptly ran over the snake, killing it.

Animal control officers were not exactly unaware of the questionable creatures at the home, but it took obtaining a search warrant before they found the unthinkable there this week. The house contained more than 80 venomous snakes and an entire pool full of alligators.





The home’s owner, Todd Kates, was taken away in handcuffs. While he has some permits for the animals, the Los Angeles Times reports that the man was illegally hoarding them.

“It appears that, despite the multiple levels of permits, approvals and periodic inspections required, the permit holder was housing deadly venomous snakes in an unauthorized, densely populated, residential neighborhood, and in such a manner that they posed a substantial risk to public safety,” the Department of Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

Kates was booked on 16 felony counts of animal cruelty, and remains in Ventura County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to jail records.