A hotel housekeeper got the fright of her life with this cold-blooded discovery

Imagine walking into a hotel room and finding a five-foot-long boa constrictor under the comforter.

RELATED: Incredible footage shows an unfortunate snake’s underwater encounter with a hungry turtle

That’s exactly what happened to a hotel housekeeper in North Carolina recently, who was spooked when she pulled back the sheets to discover a massive reptile.

The hotel then called the local police to deal with the unexpected guest.

Apparently, the snake was the pet of a human occupant of the room, the latter of whom had stepped out of his room momentarily, leaving his snake untethered.





In the meantime, the animal was corralled by police and placed in the Buncombe County Animal Shelter.

RELATED: Golfers stunned as a twisted battle between two deadly snakes unfolds on the course

“We never know what calls for service we will receive,” Asheville police said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.