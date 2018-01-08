Menu
A dad makes a difficult choice after his toddler was attacked by the family dog
The hunter got a great shot off when he hit a 6-point buck on a forest expedition.

But that’s when a mama bear stole the animal — right in front of him.

In the spirit of honoring the natural world, the hunter let the bear have the buck, thinking the massive mammal was likely taking it to feed her young. For our part, we wouldn’t want to argue with a bear over food. Better to just find another deer.

The circle of life happened right before this hunter’s very eyes!

