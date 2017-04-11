A king cobra showed up in the back yard, but some dogs teamed up to save the day

When a king cobra showed up in one Thai woman’s backyard, she was terrified. Thankfully, her dogs were there to save the day. Four of the canines circled around the massive snake and began nipping it and leading it away from the house.

According to Mirror, a single bite from the cobra can be fatal if not treated immediately. While the reptiles are deadly, they don’t generally go after humans, instead preferring to feast on other snakes and smaller animals. Thankfully, Americans (and American dogs) don’t have to worry about the creatures, as they’re found exclusively in Southeast Asia. The longest on record lived in the London Zoo and grew to almost 19 feet.





