A kitten was imperiled after being spotted wandering around a Boston tunnel

Numerous commuters alerted authorities to quite an unusual sighting in a Boston tunnel. In the Ted Wiliams Tunnel in Boston, commuters spotted a kitten wandering around.

Police had to shut down traffic for some time while the Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued the cat. The police said the cat had a bit of a burn on his tail, but he is expected to recover.





Once healed, the cat will be cleared for adoption. In the meantime, the police are requesting their Facebook followers to suggest a name for the kitten.