The busy train from Jakarta to Bogor, Indonesia, was chugging along per usual until a car full of travelers spotted a large snake on the luggage rack.





But what happened next was even more thrilling. A man casually reached up and snatched the snake by the tail.

Then, he thrusted it toward the ground, drumming the reptiles head into the train’s floor, killing it instantly, and in front of an audience of terrified onlookers.

21 November | Penemuan ular di KRL jurusan Bogor-Angke. Peristiwa ini terjadi di stasiun Manggarai dan ditangani oleh salah seorang penumpang.

Some passengers emitted a few screams, but then it was all over. The man waited as the train pulled into the station, then threw the snake to authorities on the platform.

It is not reported what kind of snake it was, nor whether it was venomous. No injuries to passengers were reported, either.