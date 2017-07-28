A man in Connecticut was sentenced to 120-days in jail for killing a betta fish

A domestic dispute sadly ended the life of a pet fish in Connecticut.

RELATED: An 11-year-old girl’s entire foot found its way into a fish’s mouth, and 25 razor-sharp bites soon followed

It also resulted in a 120-day jail term for the offender, a man named Juan Vega.

Police say Vega cut the pet in half during an altercation at a Bristol-area home. During the incident, which happened in April, Vega and a woman argued, and the man damaged property at the residence. The woman’s 9-year-old son told police that his fish had been killed.





RELATED: A state trooper in New Hampshire caught something you would never expect

The prosecutor in the case says the situation “really did traumatize” the child.