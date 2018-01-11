Imagine driving down the highway and suddenly getting the bejesus scared out of you.

That’s what happened to Ted Ogier recently in Australia. He was driving on the South Coast of New South Wales when a snake slithered out from under his hood!

And this was not just any serpent. This was a large red-bellied black snake, a venomous species. As it moved to the car’s side-view mirror, Ogier made the executive decision to pull the car over and take care of business.

Thanks to a little help from his boss, the duo were able to use a broom and escort the snake safely to a nearby bush.