Menu
einstei Read this Next

This parrot is asked to make animal sounds, but he has other ideas in mind
Advertisement

A mechanic in New Hampshire recently popped the hood of a car for an oil change, only to find an owl inside.


The Eastern Screech owl was looking for warmth, or maybe it was chasing a varmint, said the car owner. Police nicknamed him “Shazam.”

RELATED: A Florida man spotted and helped rescue an owl after it got caught in a strange spot

“Shazam was very friendly and was easily handled by ACO Bliss and Officer Matt MacKenzie,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The owl was a bit lethargic so it was transported to the wildlife rehab ‘On The Wing’ in Epping, N.H. for evaluation. Good luck Shazam, we hope you heal well!”

RELATED: Try blinking like an owl the next time you stare this boldly into someone’s eyes

Needless to say, the police department found the whole thing a big “hoot.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Is this Russian circus “making clowns out of animals,” or is something else going on with their big cats?
Rare Animals

Is this Russian circus “making clowns out of animals,” or is something else going on with their big cats?

,
This parrot is asked to make animal sounds, but he has other ideas in mind
Rare Animals

This parrot is asked to make animal sounds, but he has other ideas in mind

,
This cat figured out what it’s getting for Christmas — and Twitter is impressed
Rare Animals

This cat figured out what it’s getting for Christmas — and Twitter is impressed

,
A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed
Rare Animals

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed

,
Advertisement