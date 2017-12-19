A mechanic in New Hampshire recently popped the hood of a car for an oil change, only to find an owl inside.





The Eastern Screech owl was looking for warmth, or maybe it was chasing a varmint, said the car owner. Police nicknamed him “Shazam.”

“Shazam was very friendly and was easily handled by ACO Bliss and Officer Matt MacKenzie,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The owl was a bit lethargic so it was transported to the wildlife rehab ‘On The Wing’ in Epping, N.H. for evaluation. Good luck Shazam, we hope you heal well!”

Needless to say, the police department found the whole thing a big “hoot.”