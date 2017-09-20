A missing dog’s family had given up hope until she showed up in the most unlikely of places

The Moneck family had given up hope of ever finding their dog, Relay. The German Shepherd-Jack Russell Terrier mix ran away from her West Palm Beach, Fla., home last February.

So when Relay turned up at a Long Island, N.Y., shelter recently, her family couldn’t believe it.

“She’s had some journey, and if she could, I’m sure she’d have some great stories to tell,” Susanne Marin, of Bobbi and the Strays shelter, said.





Marin says the dog is in good shape, and that the family didn’t believe it when the shelter called to tell them the good news.

This time, the family plans on building a better fence, the better to keep Relay at bay.