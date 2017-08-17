A Montana woman found the largest, hairiest thing ever to swim in her koi pond

Koi ponds are generally only for fish, but tell that to a brown bear looking for a place to cool off. Homeowner Cynthia St. Charles discovered the bear in her pond in Lockwood, Mont.

When she discovered the bear smack in the middle of her pond, she quickly grabbed a camera and filmed it.

“I was just stunned,” she said. “I thought it would drink out of the pond. I never dreamed it would enter the pond and splash around and have such a good time. I thought it would eat my fish but it didn’t bother my fish, they’re all there.”





The small bear, who could be a cub, is seen noshing on various greenery, and generally making the most of his/her summer vacation. St. Charles also said the bear later climbed her apple tree and drank out of her dog’s water dish before disappearing.