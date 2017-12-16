Menu
coyote Read this Next

Watch as this coyote "came out of nowhere" to viciously attack a Cairn terrier
Advertisement

An electrician’s recent discovery in India is the stuff of paleontologists’ dreams.

RELATED: It looks like a bird, but this newly-discovered dinosaur was hardly an avian


That’s because a worker cleaning out an abandoned sub-station found the remains of a dinosaur-looking creature — with skin still on its bones!

The location, previously uninhabited for 35 years, proved the perfect incubating area for the fossil, but it’s still perplexing scientists the world over.

The discovery happened in Jaspur, a small city in Uttarakhand, India, and it has now been sent for analysis, including carbon dating, which will determine its age.

RELATED: California adopted a dinosaur, and it’s just ducky

And while the remains look dinosaur-like, experts say it would be near-impossible that that’s what it is — especially due to its skin still being a factor. After all, dinosaurs have been extinct for some 65 million years.

“Non-avian dinosaurs have been extinct for the past 65 million years but it does resemble theropods, a suborder of dinosaurs which included bipedal carnivores,” said Delhi University PhD student Aaryan Kumar. “But a dinosaur skeleton could not have been found in such a well-preserved condition after millions of years without it being in a fossilized state. The only even slightly possible way is it was chemically preserved to store it in a museum. But if that was the case, how did it end up here?”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed
Rare Animals

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed

,
Watch as this coyote “came out of nowhere” to viciously attack a Cairn terrier
Rare Animals

Watch as this coyote “came out of nowhere” to viciously attack a Cairn terrier

,
British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed
Rare Animals

British police are trying to find a swan serial killer before more are killed

,
This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather
Rare Animals

This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather

,
Advertisement