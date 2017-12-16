An electrician’s recent discovery in India is the stuff of paleontologists’ dreams.

RELATED: It looks like a bird, but this newly-discovered dinosaur was hardly an avian





That’s because a worker cleaning out an abandoned sub-station found the remains of a dinosaur-looking creature — with skin still on its bones!

The location, previously uninhabited for 35 years, proved the perfect incubating area for the fossil, but it’s still perplexing scientists the world over.

The discovery happened in Jaspur, a small city in Uttarakhand, India, and it has now been sent for analysis, including carbon dating, which will determine its age.

RELATED: California adopted a dinosaur, and it’s just ducky

And while the remains look dinosaur-like, experts say it would be near-impossible that that’s what it is — especially due to its skin still being a factor. After all, dinosaurs have been extinct for some 65 million years.

“Non-avian dinosaurs have been extinct for the past 65 million years but it does resemble theropods, a suborder of dinosaurs which included bipedal carnivores,” said Delhi University PhD student Aaryan Kumar. “But a dinosaur skeleton could not have been found in such a well-preserved condition after millions of years without it being in a fossilized state. The only even slightly possible way is it was chemically preserved to store it in a museum. But if that was the case, how did it end up here?”