A new species of purple frog looks a whole lot like a cast member of “Stranger Things 2”

There’s a new species of frog that looks suspiciously like a cast member on the show “Stranger Things 2.”

A new species of purple frog (Nasikabatrachus bhupathi) was discovered earlier this year in India! (Photos: Jegath Janani) pic.twitter.com/YVmIbcEdte — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 28, 2017

The Twitter account Strange Animals, which posts colorful, weird and amazing animals, posted the purple frog photo recently, and a legion of fans of the show took quick notice. The frog, called a Nasikabatrachus bhupathi, was discovered earlier this year in India.

Some pointed out that the frog bares more than a passing resemblance to Dart, a new creature seen on “Stranger Things 2”.





Its name is Dart. — M.T. (@BamboozledIdiot) November 1, 2017

Even famous fans got in on the fun, such as Hayley Williams from the band Paramore.

In “Stranger Things 2,” one of the main characters, Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo), discovers a “pollywog” he names “Dart,” short for “D’artagnan” from “The Three Musketeers.” While Dart spends the first few episodes as a creepy, adorable, Three Musketeers-eating pet, it turned out that Dart was actually a baby version of a type of terrifying, inter-dimensional monsters dubbed “demodogs,” which got some Twitter users worried.

Oh god. The demodogs are here. Everyone get out your radiators, flame throwers, and water. And someone find Jane/ Eleven! pic.twitter.com/T7qWaI8dnV — Sarah Grace 🌸 (@seachingsarah_) October 31, 2017

Even the official “Stranger Things” Twitter account joked about it.

Herpetologists reported discovering the new species of frog living in the Western Ghats, India, last August.