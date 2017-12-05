Menu
Rohina Bhandari died “doing what she loved,” says her heartbroken fiance, a New York plastic surgeon who is faulting a diving company for not protecting her during a scuba dive off the coast of Costa Rica.


Bhandari, a senior private-equity director for WL Ross & Co., died last week when she was bitten on her legs by a tiger shark. She was scuba diving off of Cocos Island, about 300 miles from Costa Rica on the Pacific Ocean side.

“Apparently they didn’t have any protection — the divers or the instructors had nothing to ward off any of these fish, sharks,’’ Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal told the New York Post. “I don’t understand that aspect of it, that there was no protection for her or for the other guests for that matter.”

Bhandari, a vivacious Wall Street executive, was the life of any party, Rosenthal said, who “always had a smile on her face.” She had frequently traveled to exotic locales like the Galapagos Islands, as well as Jamaica and the Bahamas, to scuba dive.

Now, Rosenthal is left to take care of her beloved 7-year-old Labrador retriever, Simba, and says he hopes anyone who would like to pay their respects to his fiance should do so by donating to her favorite charity, the South African based foundation U.S. Friends of Hoedspruit Endangered Species Center.

“There was a universe of stars, and she was the brightest,” Rosenthal said.

A NY doctor wants answers after a tiger shark killed his Wall Street exec fiancee Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award USA
