The citizens thought they saw a cheetah running free in the streets of Reading, Pennsylvania. But when authorities responded to the scene recently, they found a rare African serval cat instead.





The spotted feline was out for a walk when staffers from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County arrived.

The one- or two-year-old cat was docile, declawed and friendly, leading the rescuers to think she was a pet.

It is illegal to own these types of cats in Pennsylvania without a license.

A big-cat group is now in possession of the animal.