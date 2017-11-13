Menu
The Houston Zoo debuts its newest residents with twin jaguar cubs
The citizens thought they saw a cheetah running free in the streets of Reading, Pennsylvania. But when authorities responded to the scene recently, they found a rare African serval cat instead.


The spotted feline was out for a walk when staffers from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County arrived.

The one- or two-year-old cat was docile, declawed and friendly, leading the rescuers to think she was a pet.

It is illegal to own these types of cats in Pennsylvania without a license.

A big-cat group is now in possession of the animal.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
