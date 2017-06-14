A pharmacy in South Carolina had this scaly patron as their first customer of the day

A small-town pharmacy in South Carolina recently got one wacky customer on Monday: an alligator!

In these pictures, the gator seems to have parked himself right outside the Bluffton business, Ulmer Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center.

The owners posted a photo on Facebook, showing the gator right next to one of the pharmacy’s signs.

“First customer of the day!! Oh my! Don’t worry he was moved to a near by pond. He just wanted to check out the new pharmacy in town. Happy Monday everyone!!” the post said.





And, of course, commenters couldn’t resist cracking jokes about the gator having dry skin and perhaps being in the market for a dermatologic solution. One commenter, Michael Brophy, said “he’s got shingles…” while another, Tina McCoy, said “he heard what a wonderful staff they had and how hands on they are. Figured they would help him pickup some sunscreen.”