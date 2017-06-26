A pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro was elected mayor of a town in Kentucky

For the fourth consecutive time, a dog has been elected mayor in Rabbit Hash, Ky.
The unincorporated community of 315 souls has once again named a canine as mayor.
Brynneth Pawltro, a three-year-old rescue pit bull accepted the job and was “indawgerated” in January. The crazy story has just now gone viral, perhaps because people had a tough time believing this was reality.
In actuality, the residents of this tiny area have time and again put their faith in canines. The previous mayor was Lucy Loo, a border collie, who stepped down in order to “run for president.”
There is some sense to this story, however. Rabbit Hash is so small it apparently has no need for a mayor. The honorary designation, however, does come with a caveat — every vote that was cast for the dog cost $1, but for a good cause.
The proceeds go to rebuilding the town’s General Store, which was destroyed in a fire.