A pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro was elected mayor of a town in Kentucky

For the fourth consecutive time, a dog has been elected mayor in Rabbit Hash, Ky.

RELATED: A dog got loose after being spooked by the Virginia congressional shooting

The unincorporated community of 315 souls has once again named a canine as mayor.

A feel good election story! Brynneth Paltrow the pit bull elected Mayor: https://t.co/KhvIpPB9kU — NYCLASS (@nyclass) November 18, 2016

Brynneth Pawltro, a three-year-old rescue pit bull accepted the job and was “indawgerated” in January. The crazy story has just now gone viral, perhaps because people had a tough time believing this was reality.

In actuality, the residents of this tiny area have time and again put their faith in canines. The previous mayor was Lucy Loo, a border collie, who stepped down in order to “run for president.”





Real convo about the mayor of Rabbit Hash:@Nancy_Daly: Is Lucy Lou retiring as mayor?

Me: Yes, to run for president pic.twitter.com/0xDjL2rQ87 — Sarah Brookbank (@SarahBrookbank) August 31, 2016

There is some sense to this story, however. Rabbit Hash is so small it apparently has no need for a mayor. The honorary designation, however, does come with a caveat — every vote that was cast for the dog cost $1, but for a good cause.

RELATED: Two men tossed eight puppies out of a moving truck in a sickening display of cruelty

The proceeds go to rebuilding the town’s General Store, which was destroyed in a fire.