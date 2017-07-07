A professional athlete tested his running skills when confronted by two charging bears

While out on an 18-mile training run in Maine earlier this week, Moninda Marube, a professional runner from Kenya, spotted two black bears emerging from the nature trail he was walking down. Before he knew it, the two bears charged towards him.

RELATED: Runners stopped dead in their tracks when someone uninvited tried to take first place

The terrifying moment, which happened around 5 a.m. and when the bears are known to rouse themselves for a drink at a nearby lake, shook Marube to his core.

He thought about jumping into the lake or climbing a tree. Unfortunately, Marube can’t swin, and he realized bears can also climb trees.





“The only solution I had at that time was to be able to run,” he told the Lewiston-Auburn Sun Journal.

Just ahead was a house, so the runner charged there, the bears right on his tail — about 10 yards behind him, he said.

Marube barely made it inside, swung the screen door shut, and waited 10 minutes before emerging. The bears ran away; Marube ran the other direction.

Oddly, this is not the first time the runner has had a scary encounter with wildlife. Years ago in Kenya, he became separated from a group on a run and found himself face-to-face with a leopard.

But Wednesday’s incident was something different entirely.

RELATED: Man checks his security footage to find he hosted a huge and hungry overnight visitor

“I don’t fear lion,” he said. “I don’t fear anything else. But a bear is scary.”