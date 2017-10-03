A puppy burrowed his way into a sofa and it saved his life during a house fire

After one dog was saved, a family involved in a house fire in Apex, N.C. told firefighters that another one was missing.

A second search of the house found the puppy — in the sofa! The animal had actually clawed a hole, tearing the upholstery, to get inside.

The homeowners had recently moved their furniture, and they think this might be why the dog sought shelter there.





With the house a total loss, one thing is definitely for sure: This puppy won’t be disciplined for chewing on the sofa!