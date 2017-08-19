A puppy was abandoned inside a canyon, but luckily, the right person came around at the right time

Someone abandoned a puppy inside an Arizona canyon.

The puppy was deserted so deep in a rift that it was virtually impossible to see the dog–but one man did.

The man went on to rescue the canine and then did it again by adopting him.

That was two years ago.

Recently, the man and pup returned to the place where it all began.





This is one heartwarming story about man’s best friend.