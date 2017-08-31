A raccoon needed some serious “elbow grease” to get out of a sewer grate

An adventurous raccoon navigating a sewage system in Rhode Island recently got her head stuck in a grate and required human assistance in getting out.

That’s when the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island stepped in. But even with a little manual nudging, this raccoon’s head was pretty stuck.

When the grate proved too much, they simply removed the animal — still attached to the grate — and transported her to a local facility.





Once there, the rodent was anesthetized and the grate was able to be lifted from her swollen head.

“With the team in place, it took some major elbow grease but we were able to successfully get her free!” the organization wrote on Facebook.

They also vaccinated the raccoon for “Rabies, Distemper, and Parvo,” saying they “anticipate a full recovery for this lucky little girl.”