A rare Javan tiger may have been spotted in Indonesia

A tiger thought to have gone extinct in the wilds of Asia may have turned up unexpectedly.

The Javan tiger, not seen for 40 years in Indonesia, has been photographed recently by rangers at Ujung Kulon National Park in West Java.

The pictures set off a flurry of excitement to an area of the world where natural places are being marginalized due to environmental factors.

Widely shared on social media, the pictures still have some skeptical about the tiger’s return.

“When the video is frozen the effect is that it looks like a tiger,” said Wulan Pusparini, a tiger expert at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

However, Pusparini cautioned it could instead by a Javan leopard — which is merely an endangered species, seldom seen.