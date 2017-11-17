Menu
feralho Read this Next

A feral hog wanted none of this Florida woman's hospitality
Advertisement

They say New Yorkers have seen it all.

RELATED: Riding the wave of the hipster toast, Avocado Rat has its day in the sun


But. a rat on a subway? Now, that’s not something that happens every New York minute.

In this video, the rodent wreaks havoc on passengers in a subway car, and no one knows quite what to do.

The train, on its way to the Rockaway Avenue stop in Brooklyn, eventually stopped, and some passengers disembarked.

RELATED: Chipotle is facing yet another PR nightmare after rodents literally started falling from the ceiling

But — even more surprising — many stayed on to ride the rails with the rat.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Al Franken should resign

Al Franken should resign

Stories You Might Like

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life
Rare Animals

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

,
A feral hog wanted none of this Florida woman’s hospitality
Rare Animals

A feral hog wanted none of this Florida woman’s hospitality

,
This woman got more than she bargained for when she picked up a sand dollar
Rare Animals

This woman got more than she bargained for when she picked up a sand dollar

,
A rare shark with a snake’s head surfaced near Portugal
Rare Animals

A rare shark with a snake’s head surfaced near Portugal

,
Advertisement