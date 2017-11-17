They say New Yorkers have seen it all.

RELATED: Riding the wave of the hipster toast, Avocado Rat has its day in the sun





But. a rat on a subway? Now, that’s not something that happens every New York minute.

In this video, the rodent wreaks havoc on passengers in a subway car, and no one knows quite what to do.

The train, on its way to the Rockaway Avenue stop in Brooklyn, eventually stopped, and some passengers disembarked.

RELATED: Chipotle is facing yet another PR nightmare after rodents literally started falling from the ceiling

But — even more surprising — many stayed on to ride the rails with the rat.