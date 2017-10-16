A reporter was hilariously upstaged by a house cat during a live news broadcast

During a live news report Thursday in Memphis, reporter Scott Madaus was upstaged by an unexpected development.

Madaus was reporting on rumors that a cougar had been spotted in Hernando, Mississippi, when a house cat hilariously stole the show. You can guess what happened next. The moment went viral.

The video of the incident has even caught the the attention of journalist Katie Couric and Roots frontman Questlove.

😂😂😂😂 & good morning kids https://t.co/j3oERPGZLI — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017



Madaus told Buzzfeed the moment wasn't as unplanned as it appears. He shared with the media company that he saw the small cat staring at him while preparing to go live and quickly called a FOX13 producer.