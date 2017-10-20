A rescue kitty from Australia is going viral with her beach side Instagram account

Her name is Nathan, but this cat’s name is not the only thing different about her.

Nathan is a rescue kitty who loves the ocean, and she’s building a social media fanbase as strong as the Land Down Under’s infamous tides.

The black Queensland, Australia kitty lives for nothing more than playing in the water. After starting her Instagram account only last month, she already has over 28,000 followers.

Nathan the Beach Cat was adopted by her parents earlier this year after they found her abandoned in a box along the roadside.





After taking her along on beach trips, they realized she shared a love of the sea.

At first she was hesitant, but now, Nathan’s owners say she is often the first one in!