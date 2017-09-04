A runaway cow smashed into a police cruiser in suburban New York during its escapade

A disgruntled bovine escaped its home in Suffolk County, Long Island, last week and ran away — until it smashed into a police cruiser and was taken into custody.

The crazy story started Thursday, when the cow’s owner reported it missing. The next day, residents in Medford started calling in about an unusual sighting.

That’s just about the time the brown-and-white cow got angry, hurling itself into the side of a cruiser, denting it.





Soon, the officers managed to corral the cow into an abandoned property and tranquilized it.

No one, including the officer in the car the cow rammed, was injured in the process.