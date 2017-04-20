A saddening video shows the effects of running carriage horses in hot weather

Charleston, S.C., is a city known for quaint buildings and southern hospitality. However, animal rights groups in the city have been fighting hard to remove the city’s iconic carriage horses. The Facebook group “Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates” has been trying to remove the horses for a long time, and on Wednesday, they uploaded a video of one of the horses collapsed a Charleston street.

In March, the Charleston City Council approved regulations that cut the temperature at which horses are allowed to ride down to 95 degrees. According to the Post and Courier, the new regulation is 3 degrees lower than the previous rule. Both the carriage house owners and the animal rights groups criticized the new standard.





