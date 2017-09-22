A seal who had to have his flipper amputated is safe at a Niagara Falls aquarium

A young male seal was found on a Long Island beach last spring with his flipper nearly severed. The animal had been struck by a boat and nearly left for dead, with its rear flipper hanging by a thread.

Thankfully, the harbor seal is now in good hands, having had its flipper amputated. The animal was transferred to the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Friday.





Seals cannot live in the wild without their flippers, so the rescued pup will now call the aquarium home, where he can play with six other seals.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.