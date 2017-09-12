A semitruck overturned while carrying a whole lot of pork

A semitruck overturned on a Colorado roadway on Monday, freeing many of the pigs it was carrying.

The truck crashed on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs, spilling the swine onto the road.

Tracy Trulove, with the Colorado Department of Transportation, said the Glenwood Springs Fire Department kept the pigs from overheating by spraying water at them.

Meanwhile, a vet treated injuries to about 20 pigs.





