There’s a snow leopard in this video, but it’s near-impossible to find the animal.

Wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke caught a picture of bharal, also known as blue sheep, in the foreground. But what lurks in the mountain above?

It’s a snow leopard, camouflaged with a patterned fur coat that turns it almost invisible in its natural habitat, stalking its prey.

“Snow leopards are extremely rare, so rare that many people devote their lives to seeing one, let alone photographing one or observing it hunting,” Vandyke said.

No word if the bharal were able to escape with their lives.