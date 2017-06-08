A South Carolina woman faces jail time for leaving six dogs in a hot car

A South Carolina woman was ticketed last Saturday after six dogs died when they were left inside her parked car.

According to ABC News, North Charleston police said the Summerville, S.C., woman left her dogs in her car when she realized there were “aggressive dogs” inside an animal clinic she was visiting.

A police report said the woman left the dogs inside the car with the air conditioning on for about 45 minutes, but once she returned to the car, it was no longer running, and the dogs were in distress.





She faces up to $1,100 in fines and 30 days in jail for each dog. The temperature inside the car was 84 degrees.