A squirrel ran onto the field of a football game and took everyone by storm

A run-of-the-mill preseason football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins took a turn Thursday night when a squirrel suited up and got on the field.

The rascally rodent scampered some 15 yards during a TV break, diverting attention and likely stealing the spotlight from any other on-the-field promotions.

The Eagles had fun with the animal’s light-hearted romp, especially on their social media.

This game is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/ugfJ7D37hU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2017

Eagles fans think the squirrel, who flew across the field, inspired the team to score 14 points after it dashed out onto the field. They went on to win the game, 38-31.





