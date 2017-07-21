A state trooper in New Hampshire caught something you would never expect

It was just your average fishing expedition for Nick Cyr Tuesday–until it wasn’t.

The New Hampshire state trooper was angling for tuna with two reels in the water and his head in a book when he felt something bite.

Immediately, he could tell it was a big fish–the largest he had ever reeled in in 10 years of tuna fishing.

The fish began to spin Cyr’s boat in circles and then dragged it about two miles.





After about 90 minutes of fishy tug-of-war, Cyr reeled in the big fella–all nine feet and 650 pounds of it.

Shortly afterward, Cyr happily sold the fish to “finance his low-stress hobby of fishing.”