A surprise snake attack in internet cafe had everybody on their feet

In this video, which emerged earlier this week, a man is seen exiting the front door and is immediately confronted by an enormous snake. The snake appears to slip in through crack of the door and latches onto the man, who then falls back into the café.

After a few seconds of flailing around, the snake dislodges from the man and flings out of shot. This terrifying event had everyone shocked and out of their seats. Although Thailand is home to some extremely venomous snakes, it is more likely this was a common Thai rat snake, which are known to be harmless.





