A terrified dog and pig were bravely rescued from an uncovered drain in India

Uncovered drains are a hazardous nuisance in India, but one certainly caught two animals by surprise recently.

RELATED: Watch this incredible video of a rhino charging at traffic in India

A pig and dog were rescued from a 15-foot-deep ditch by a group from Animal Rahat. It took the team about an hour to use a net and lift each animal out of the hole. Without the help, the animals would have likely starved to death or drowned in the pit. Shivering and looking terrified, the pig and dog soon reached safety.





RELATED: After months of care and treatment, an elephant calf at the Pittsburgh Zoo passed away

After being examined, both got clean bills of health and were returned to their homes.