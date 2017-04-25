A venomous snake is hiding in plain sight in the forest — does anybody see it?
Yikes! There’s a copperhead snake in this photo…but good luck finding where it’s hiding.

The venomous snake, responsible for biting more people than any other poisonous snake in the United States, blends into its surroundings, and nowhere is it more apparent than in this photo.

Amid the brown brush, the snake lies in wait, curled around itself.

Make no mistake, this is one dude you don’t want to get caught up with.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
