A wayward horse wandered into traffic in suburban Denver and caused early-morning chaos

First responders had their hands full when they discovered a wayward horse approaching the E470 roadway in Douglas County near Parker in Colorado.

The police received calls about a horse wandering around the highway, stopping cars and putting drivers in danger.

“It was pretty chaotic,” said the South Metro Public Information Officer, Eric Hurst. “There were cars all over the place, there were people in and out of traffic, and it was very, very unsafe.”





Update Horse is now very safe with food & water. Harmony Horse Rescue will be taking care of her and will attempt to find owner. @dcsheriff pic.twitter.com/LVkiCXgH6H — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Fortunately, first responders were able to round up the horse and get her off the road. The horse is currently being held at the Equine Harmony Center in nearby Franktown. The owners of the scared mare are unknown at this time.

