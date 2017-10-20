A whale arrives in a French port, only to discover it couldn’t leave

Marseille Harbor got an unexpected visitor recently when a fin whale, seemingly disoriented, wandered inside the French city’s old port. The whale is the second-largest mammal in the world after the blue whale.

A police spokesman said it was a “first in the memory of Marseille police.”

The spokesman said it “seemed disoriented” and it eventually rested on the slipway beside the Capitainerie.

It swam deep inside the marina, but then couldn’t find a way to get out.





Thanks to some firefighters, however, the massive animal was able to get back to sea.

Earlier this month, at least a dozen injured dolphins washed up on beaches on the southern French coast, leaving local officials perplexed.