A wild coyote was spotted roaming the Detroit Zoo and no one knows why

The Detroit Zoo got an unlikely visitor Monday morning: a wild coyote.

The animal, seen roaming the grounds on Monday morning shortly before kids were set to arrive on field trips, prompted the zoo to shut down temporarily while staffers searched for the dangerous intruder, according to the Detroit Free Press.

After no luck finding the feral fella, the zoo reopened.

“Every now and then, these things happen,” said Detroit Zoo spokeswoman Patricia Janeway told the newspaper. “We will shelter animals that might be at risk.”



