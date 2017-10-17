A wild turkey breaks into a dentist’s office and wreaks havoc on the waiting room

On Monday, Pezza Orthodontics posted on its Facebook page that a wild turkey broke into its reception room and perched on one of the chairs.
The staff at the Cranston, Rhode Island, dentist’s office made the best of the bizarre and surprising situation.
They’ll need to have a window replaced, as the bird smashed it during the break-in.
RELATED: 36 giant pandas got together to pose for one big, amazing picture
In the post, they say it’s just one of those strange things that can happen, and that, no, they do not take turkeys as patients.
By the end of the day, the glass had been cleaned up and the room had been cleaned and disinfected. The office says it’ll take one to two weeks to replace the window and it apologizes for any inconveniences to its patients.