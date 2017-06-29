A woman defended herself from a wild fox attack with some surprisingly useful groceries

Fresh from a grocery run, Kayla Doig was unloading bags from her car when a fox came out of nowhere and showed her just how hungry it was.

The Boston-area woman says the animal latched on to her leg and wouldn’t let go. She tried to throw some of her bags’ contents at the fox, including K-cups and frozen waffles, to no avail.

On Facebook, she wrote that the fox “continued to bite me multiple times on my leg, and next thing I remember is being face-down on my front yard while my dad tried to fight it off.”





After the attack, Doig went to the hospital for treatment, including receiving anti-rabies treatment for the next 10 days.

Nearby, another fox attacked a victim five hours before Doig, while yet another — or maybe the same — fox was run over and killed by a car Tuesday. Authorities are hoping it might be the same fox that bit Doig.