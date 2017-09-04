A woman fell asleep and crashed her car, risking the lives of her goats in the process

A Maine woman crashed her car last week after falling asleep at the wheel. She was traveling with two goats inside the car at the time.

Authorities found the woman’s car entangled with a median in Guilford, Vermont, last Wednesday in the early-morning hours.

The car hit the start of a guardrail and became wedged on top of it. When first-responders attended to the accident, they found the woman and her animals unhurt.

It was unknown why the woman was traveling with the farm animals inside her car.