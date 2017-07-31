A woman visited The Alamo with a deer on a leash, and now she might have to pay for the act

Last month at The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, a woman was spotted outside the site with a deer on a leash. Reportedly, the woman had shown up at the historic site for a family photo shoot.

On Friday, the Texas Parks & Wildlife released a statement about the June 30 incident, in which a woman told a game warden she picked up the fawn on the side of the road and came to The Alamo to take Fourth of July family photos.





Too fond of the fawn: @TexasGameWarden was called to the Alamo about a woman walking a white-tailed fawn on a leash https://t.co/AwO5OzwCwo pic.twitter.com/X0nMYnp1yW — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 28, 2017

According to the press release, the fawn was seized at the time and taken to a licensed Texas Parks & Wildlife rehabilitator, and charges against the woman are pending.

The game warden explained to the woman that possession of game animals is forbidden by state law. It was reported that the woman became “very upset” upon learning this.