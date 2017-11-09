Actress Jennifer Garner revealed she has a chicken named after a character from “Mean Girls”

Lost in the fallout surrounding Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck is this gem: The actress has a very cute chicken she likes to parade on a leash.

Her name is Regina George, and this chick is named after Rachel McAdams’ character from the movie “Mean Girls.”

“Meet one of our ladies, Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs,” she continued before adding the hilarious hashtags #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl and #ithinkshehasaburnbook.





The cute pic is just one of a series of photos the actress has posted on her feed since joining the platform in September.