Adoptive pet parents are starting a new trend for their shelter dogs: Breed reveal parties!

It’s no secret dogs at shelters are a mixed can of, well hopefully not, worms.

So after you get used to the new mutt you got on clear the shelters day, you might want to know just what breed he is.

That’s where a breed reveal comes in.

A reporter in Dallas/Fort Worth had such a thing after adopting her dog Rosie during last year’s event.

After sending in DNA to a company called Wisdom Panel, she followed the gender reveal model, hosting a party to find out the results. After putting the three breeds the company identified on little pieces of paper inside three balloons, she found out the results.





Her pup was a combination of Pit Bull, Labrador Retriever and Great Pyrenees.