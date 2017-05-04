Adorable baby can’t stop laughing at the pooch running circles around him

There’s nothing cuter than babies, except maybe babies and dogs.

In this video, a collie runs circles around a toddler, seated on the ground. As the dog runs around the tyke, the baby can’t keep from laughing hysterically.

‘Round and ’round the dog goes, circling the coffee table and occasionally coming to a stop near the baby…before taking off again crazily. The baby never stops laughing.

This is one dog that has his own bag of tricks.