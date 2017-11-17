Menu
The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges
Baby animals can pretty much do no wrong, and yes, that includes farting.

Fiona, the internationally famous hippo, was definitely no exception. Her caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo shared an adorable video of the young hippo letting one rip in her underwater enclosure, causing a stream of bubbles to follow her — and it was everything.

One person tweeted, “Yes, I have been watching this on repeat. Yes, I do love her,” and we’re totally on the same page.

Fiona made headlines when she was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden back in January and people everywhere tracked her persistence in surviving against the odds.  After capturing the hearts and minds of folks all over, she’s since landed a book deal and even her own show.

Basically, the baby hippopotamus can do anything and we’ll be obsessed with her no matter what.

