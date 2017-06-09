Adorable baby tigers are born at Mississippi zoo

One white and black, one orange and black and all cute!

Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo in Mississippi recently welcomed twin tiger cubs born on May 11.

Born to mom Raja and dad Topaz, both 7, the tigers are adjusting to life as a family of four. Raja is an orange and black Bengal tiger, while Topaz, also a Bengal, is white and black.

Naturally, one cub took after mama and is orange and black, and the other after dad.