Adorable raccoon sticks head out of car window and tries to catch raindrops in its mouth

This video — which we found on a YouTube channel called Mặn — features an adorable road-tripping raccoon with its head out of a car window attempting to catch raindrops in its mouth. And yes, it’s just as cute as it sounds!

We’re not sure why this raccoon is in a car. Presumably its a pet, which raises even more questions. Who does this raccoon belong to? Is it domesticated? Do raccoons make good pets, and if so, where do we get one?





We’ll probably wait an eternity to get answers to these questions, but we’ll happily watch this video on repeat until we do.